Strange Things You Can Find On Twin Falls Online Marketplace

If you have ever gone to the Facebook marketplace you see some pretty interesting things on there. I stumbled across some...products...that I have never thought about purchasing before. Some things make sense, others do not.

Remember before buying anything on Facebook marketplace, or anywhere online for that matter, make sure it is not a scam. If they ask for money up front without proof that you will receive your item, you are better off not taking the risk. Anyway, some of the things we found:

You can purchase cemetery plots at the Sunset Memorial Park. I never would have thought about purchasing a cemetery plot on a marketplace, but I guess it makes sense.

A Christmas ornament full of cooked spaghetti, complete with sauce. Just, eewww.

An empty bottle of Grey Goose vodka and drinkware. Might have had a better chance if the vodka bottle wasn't empty. Extra incentive.

Old "vintage" windows. They kind of look like a lot of work. Honestly, it is trash from someone else's house that tends to get turned into art.

A slab of granite. Just a slab, not sure it is enough for much, but if you really just want some granite in your life now's your chance.

The one that really got me had to be the spaghetti ornament. Could you imagine how bad that would stink the next year. And why not make your own if you really wanted a spaghetti ornament.