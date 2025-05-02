I trust long-range weather forecasts about as much as politicians. However, it has to get warmer on a more permanent basis soon. Weekends during April always seemed to revert to March. I would work weekdays when it was sunny and warm, then my weekends were cloudy and cold.

The first weekend in May gives us both a taste of summer and spring. Sunny and warm Saturday, gloomy and cold Sunday.

Credit Bill Colley. Credit Bill Colley. loading...

Then we’re going to see a dramatic change by the middle of next week. It looks like we’re going to get a long stretch of sunny skies and warmth.

Despite the change, there’s still a lot of snow in the higher elevations. It was mild in the valley during winter, but snowpack was impressive in the mountains. Both the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office and Idaho Fish and Game warn that some road closures in the south hills will continue for a while.

Remember that getting stuck could cost you for repairs, towing, and even fines.

Credit Bill Colley. Credit Bill Colley. loading...

Some good news is on the way for bird lovers. The blooms should be out in a few weeks at Centennial Marsh. You can also see dozens of species of migrating birds this time of year. They make brief stops at Mars, as many are making the trek north for summer.

Credit Bill Colley. Credit Bill Colley. loading...

Fish and Game suggests the last week of the month may be the best time for viewing.

For many, pool weather is getting close as well. By Memorial Day week, and for many (I think overnights are still a bit too chilly).

Credit Bill Colley. Credit Bill Colley. loading...

Get our free mobile app