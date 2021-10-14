Sun Valley Mourns Passing of Police Chief

SUN VALLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-The police chief for the small mountain community of Sun Valley has passed away. According to the City of Sun Valley, Chief Mike Crawford passed away at his home recently from an illness he had been dealing with for several months. The city said Crawford had been with the city for more than 30 years.

Crawford was known for his sharp sense of humor, dedication and professionalism. Crawford also volunteered with the Special Olympics for many years, according to a news release. Services for Crawford will be announced at a later date.

