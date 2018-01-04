Sun Valley To Host 2018 Backcountry Film Festival

For the thirteenth consecutive year, Sun Valley will host the Winter Wildlands Alliance Backcountry Film Festival next week.

The event will be held at the Sun Valley Opera House, Thursday, January 11. Those interested in attending can visit backcountryfilmfestival.org for a complete lineup of films.

The event, which celebrates Idaho's winter activities, is sponsored by many area businesses including Cliff Bar. All money raised from ticket sales will be used for community projects and improvements, according to the festival's main page .