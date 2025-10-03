I’ve taken more than 10,000 pictures over the last 11 years. I’m thankful for a thumb drive to back them all up! I can’t say I have a favorite, but some I can quickly recall, including a handful from a trip I made just shy of two years ago. It was a beautiful and early fall day, and I spent a Saturday driving to Stanley for lunch and then back home. On the trip, I took a couple of shots I’ll call mystery pictures.

I Stopped and Found a Mystery

I wasn’t quite to town yet when I saw a mist on a clear day. Some people told me it was smoke, but I saw no source of fire, or even a chimney, leading me to believe there had been early morning fog, and that I was looking at the last of it, before it was dispersed on the light winds blowing that day.

I shared a few dozen pictures from that day with friends, and on the fog/smoke pictures, I asked for opinions. My favorite response wasn’t about either choice. An old boss wrote back and asked how the fishing was. I’m not sure. I haven’t yet been fishing in that part of Idaho, but I offered some thoughts that I assumed trout fishing would be outstanding in the area.

Places No Human Has Gone Before

Furthermore, I was watching a documentary a few years ago about Idaho’s backcountry, and a retired newsman said he believed there are still many places in the state that have never seen a human footprint. When I also shared his thoughts with others, they were in agreement.

I have a job, and while it’s not physically demanding, it requires a lot of my time, but my dream life would be to explore those unseen places and take another 10,000 pictures.