SURVEY: Boise has the Worst Rush Hour Traffic in America

I knew this. A few years ago I dropped by Concordia School of Law to visit with a buddy. We walked over to a restaurant and grabbed some lunch at a picnic table. Then we watched the traffic. Which was pretty much at a standstill for a good 90 minutes. Then there have been the times I’ve driven out of the city and on my way to Nampa or Caldwell. This isn’t a pleasant experience during rush hour.

I’m reminded of a time twenty years ago when I drove to a church conference in New York City. My passenger was the father of a close friend. We were crossing a river on what may have been the George Washington Bridge. I’m not sure because my concern was staying alive. He calmly sat puffing a cigar and looking over his right shoulder. “Move now,” is what he would periodically say and I would quickly shift lanes and hear a series of horns blaring.

Once I drove through Chicago at 5:00 P.M. but it was a Saturday. It was still a white knuckle experience.

My drives on the highways around Boise have generally been during daylight hours. Chicago was in late December and it was dark. The Boise traffic has been similar but when you can see more than glowing lights it doesn’t quite rise to the status of panic attack. A new survey suggests Boise has the worst rush hour traffic. You can read more by clicking here.

I’m sure some of you would nominate Blue Lakes Boulevard in Twin Falls as being a pain in the neck. For survey purposes it’s not likely long enough and the city not large enough to make the list. Oh, and I also want to nominate Great Falls and Missoula when it comes to dreadful small city driving. It’s as if it’s planned to have you stop every block for a red light.

Even some small towns are traffic irritants. It always feels like it takes me half-an-hour to drive through Buhl. I stay home, mostly.