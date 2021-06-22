Survival Guide To Gordy’s Hwy 30 Music Festival In Filer All Week

Gordy's Hwy 30 Music Festival starts June 23rd and runs through June 26th. It is going to be warm and if you have never been there we got you covered. Here is everything you need to know for the amazing week of live music.

Things you are allowed to bring (and suggest you bring)

Lawn chairs are perfectly acceptable

You can bring a small bag full of supplies that will be checked, make sure you have things like sunscreen, lip balm, cash (there is an ATM though) and of course your tickets!

A hat is a good thing to bring and a jacket, even though it is supposed to be hot things change super drastically around here.

A designated driver if you decide to drink.

Things you CANNOT bring:

No outside food or drink

No coolers

No large duffle bags

No animals unless they are service animals

No umbrellas

No weapons

No audio or video devices.

Things to look forward to:

Lots and lots of live music!

A family friendly environment, children are allowed, there is a childrens' area and kids 12 and under are free with a paying adult.

Fighting will not be tolerated, there is plenty of security

There is food and drinks that can be purchased in the festival

There is a great chance you are going to meet your favorite band members.

It is so much fun! Stay hydrated, wear lots of sunscreen and have a wonderful time.

