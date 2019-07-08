Utah Man Killed in East Idaho Rollover

SODA SPRINGS, Idaho (KLIX)-A Utah man died in a single vehicle crash early Friday morning in eastern Idaho.

According to Idaho State Police, Jacob Beutler, of Roosevelt, Utah, was driving a newer Ram 2500 pickup on U.S. Highway 30 near Soda Springs at around 2 a.m. when he drove off the shoulder and hit an embankment and rolled.

ISP says Beutler was thrown from the pickup and died from his injures. The passenger in the pickup, Drew McTavisch, 36, of West Jordan, Utah, was taken to the Caribou Memorial Hospital in Soda Springs.

