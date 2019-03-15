Suspect Flees from Twin Falls Deputies at Boise Airport, Arrested

(KLIX) – A suspect who is facing time behind bars got a few minutes of freedom on Thursday when he fled from law officers at the Boise Airport.

Twin Falls County deputies were at the airport to take the man to Twin Falls when the suspect got away, the Boise Police Department said on Twitter . Police officers from the department were called to assist the deputies and the man was again taken into custody a short time later.

The man will be booked into the Twin Falls County jail, police said, and additional charges are pending. No injuries were reported during the incident.