SUV Rolls South of Bellevue, Driver Not Seriously Injured

BELLEVUE, Idaho (KLIX)-A Hailey woman was not seriously hurt in a single-vehicle rollover crash south of Bellevue early Sunday morning. Monserrat Castillo, 20, was taken to St. Luke's Wood River Medical Center after the 1:51 a.m. crash, but did not appear to be significantly injured, according to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office.

Castillo had been driving a 2018 Buick Enclave north near the Timmerman Junction when it went off the right shoulder, began to turn sideways as it hit a delineator post and then the embankment, went airborne and came down on the roof. The sheriff's office said the car had substantial damage to it.

The woman did have her seat belt on. The sheriff's office said alcohol did not play a factor in the crash.