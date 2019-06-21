Swap Meet and Car Show This Saturday in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – A swap meet and car show is planned for Saturday at City Park.

The swap meet, called the “Rusty Nuts,” will sell all sorts of car parts, for classic autos to modern-day drives.

It’s a fitting prelude to the car show, called “Idaho Chariots,” which will go from about 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The swap meet begins earlier and lasts until around 6 in the evening, said Max Thurber, an organizer with the Rusty Nuts.

This is the ninth year of the swap meet, he said, but the car show has been around a lot longer. Started in 1964, Idaho Chariots showcases classic automobiles and even some newer models.

Car buffs get it – old or new, it’s cool to see well-kept autos.

Thurber said anyone is welcome to joint the swat meet. He said setup is early Saturday morning. You don’t have to pre-register, though he said that is an option if you want to make sure you have a space reserved. At past events there’s been on average about 50 vendors, Thurber said.

Fee is $20, he said, and there is power available to vendors near the pine trees. To reserve a spot or for more information, call Thurber at 208-410-9138.