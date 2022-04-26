There are never enough family-friendly events to go to. Another family-friendly event is happening this Saturday that involves family fun, learning, and quality bonding time.

Information About STEAM Saturday On April 30th

The event takes place at the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Magic Valley from noon until 3 pm. The Boys and Girls Club is teaming up with the Magic Valley Children's Museum to put together a fun, learning, family-friendly environment for kids to explore everything STEAM has to offer and maybe find a new passion.

What Exactly Is STEAM

STEAM stands for Science Technology Engineering Arts and Mathematics. It brings out the creative side of learning to students who may be interested in doing robotics, building things, creating art, and training their brains in a fun way to be adaptive and ready for innovation in the future. These kids will get a chance to play games, solve puzzles and so much more.

Everything You Can Expect At The Event

There will obviously be fun and interactive activities to engage children's brains. There will also be food available from Creative Cravings, and shaved ice from Kona Ice and you can enter to win raffles if you wear your Boys and Girls Club shirt, or a blue shirt. Basically, it is going to be a ton of fun.

The Magic Valley Children's Museum is working on getting its permanent home up and running soon. They have secured a location and they are also a non-profit organization.

