Taxing Text Messages Could be a Government Windfall

I send or receive half-a-dozen text messages a day. I assume I’m well below average.

Some young people can fire off hundreds per day. This is making one state government salivate at the potential for taxing texts. We could say, “Only in California,” but we know if it becomes a revenue generator many other governments will follow.

The regulators on the Left Coast would use the money to buy cell phones for the poor. Who, then I suppose, could also be taxed for texting. Which then could be used to buy more votes from other special interest groups.

