It’s been nearly a year since the snap heard ‘round the world, that of the massive, cruel alien Thanos. The end of Avengers: Infinity War was devastating, as Thanos acquired the Infinity Stones, snapped his fingers, and wiped out half of humanity just like that. The resolution to this cliffhanger, in which half of the beloved superheroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe vanished, will come very soon in Avengers: Endgame . (Or, if you buy into the recent press cavalcade, all those heroes really are dead, and characters like Black Panther are definitely never coming back for a sequel.) As we wait to see how this tragedy is fixed, let’s look at 10 of the best cliffhanger endings in movie history, in chronological order.