Work on Second Entrance Underway at Twin Falls Soccer Complex

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Crews are working on a second access point for the main soccer complex in Twin Falls.

The city of Twin Falls announced Thursday morning construction to connect North College Road to the Sunway Soccer Complex will begin Monday, April 15, with the closure of the main entrance from 2700 East. Contractors are working to extend North College Road from Creekside Way at Xavier Charter School to 2700 East.

Starting Monday the city says drivers will need to use the east entrance from Grandview Drive North by way of North College; a temporary gravel road will get drivers to the soccer fields.

The speeds on the street will be reduced on the gravel portion for safety reasons. Also, drivers are reminded to only park in designated parking areas at the complex. Drivers are not allowed to park on 2700 East, which is marked by "No Parking" signs. The connection is expected to be completed by early May with both entrances open to traffic.