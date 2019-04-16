The Best Time of Day to Buy Gas

Gas stations tend to raise prices at a certain time every day, and if you can get to the pump before that two-hour window you'll be able to beat the price increase. Oh, and the best day of the week to buy gas is not today.

If there is going to be a new price at the pump, gas stations will set that in the mid to late morning, so if you want to fill up before the price jump you'll want to get there before 10 am.

According to TIME Magazine , the best time to buy gas is between 8-10 am, because the daily price increase hasn't come yet for the day. That price nudge usually happens between 10 am and noon. Could the reverse happen too, and you fill up at 9:30 only to see the price drop an hour later? Probably. But it seems like the price increases happen more often than the price decreases.

Gasbuddy looked at gas price data from January through March 2019 and found that Monday has the lowest average gas price in 30 states, making Monday the best day to buy gas overall. The 8 to 10 am time frame on Monday would have the lowest price for the day and maybe for the week. And mornings, in general, tend to have the shortest lines, so if you're looking to maximize your joy at the gas station, any point during the first half of Monday morning could be your moment.

Friday has the most expensive average price of any other day of the week, according to Gasbuddy, because prices tend to rise as people hit the road for the weekend. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday are the top three worst days of the week to buy gas if you're trying to save money.

Gaming the system could save a few bucks a week, but if we're on fumes, there's no waiting until next Monday to fill up the tank. Forget that. We gotta have gas now. Right after we snap that pic of the gas gage and put it on Facebook to brag about exactly how many fumes we have left.

Click HERE to see the latest gas prices around Boise, and then decide if Tuesday is your day to fill up.

Just get gas before Friday and you'll be able to put the money you save toward more trail mix and beef jerky for the road. Oh, and Cadbury Eggs. It is Easter weekend after all.