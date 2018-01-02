The Castle Doctrine May Yet Come to Idaho

The Castle Doctrine may yet be coming to Idaho.

State Representative Christy Zito plans to resurrect the bill during this year’s session. It found 20 co-sponsors last year but did face some strong opposition.

It was one of several topics discussed with the Representative on Top Story. Zito is a member of a loosely affiliated group known as the Liberty Legislators who’ve got a strict adherence to state and federal constitutions. Their numbers have been growing over the past two sessions.

