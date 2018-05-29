The Free One Dollar Jerome Kitty Cat

From time to time while scanning Craigslist, it's possible to find a really good deal on pets. Here's an example of one of those good deals.

This box-trained, FREE ($1), cat from Jerome, is the last of the litter, and apparently has expert mouse hunter genes, according to the post . While the animal is listed in the "free" section of Craigslist, the owner did appear to slap a one dollar price tag on it.

Craigslist

Seeing as the post has been up since Sunday (May 27), you might want to act sooner than later if you want this kitty.