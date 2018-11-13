The grizzlies are coming.

The migration could continue toward South Central Idaho

East Idaho News reports migrating grizzlies from Montana are increasingly finding new ranges in Idaho and Washington State. One area in Idaho the bears appear to like to range in the Bitterroots. The migration could continue toward South Central Idaho. A 476 pound grizzly was captured in Northeastern Washington last month near the Pend Oreille River.

Question, would presence of grizzlies make it less likely you would go hunting and fishing in areas where they migrate?