The Jerome County Fair Is Underway; Military Night Is Aug 9th

While those waiting for the Twin Falls County Fair still have until August 28, another Magic Valley fair located on the opposite side of Perrine Bridge has kicked off with three straight nights of rodeo action.

The 2019 Jerome County Fair & Rodeo has begun. As the county celebrates 100 years, fair organizers decided to go with, "Blue Jeans and Family Dreams," as the theme, according to the event's official Facebook page. The fairgrounds are located at 205 North Fir Street.

Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. on August 8 (Thursday), with the third night of rodeo action starting at 7:30 p.m. Adult ticket prices are $12, with youth and senior prices set at $10. Kids five and under are FREE.

Military night at the fair is Friday, August 9. Military IDs are good for free admission, and country artist Craig Campbell will perform at 7 p.m.

