Idaho to Pick your Pocket to Feed a Dead Horse

If your battery dies in cold weather, it’s no different than riding a dead horse. That isn’t stopping Idaho from taking Caesar’s coin to build a network of charging stations. We’ll be told it’s a grant and that it won’t cost state taxpayers anything. As if we don’t pay federal taxes. Then they’ll tell us if we don’t take the money, it’ll simply go somewhere else. Meanwhile, everybody just keeps whistling past the debt graveyard.

Keep in mind, that this is the same state administration that took federal money four years ago and then blocked the exercise of Freedom of Religion by closing churches.

The government benefited in one way, the media cheered on the COVID regime, and it did the same with the green energy scheme.

Just who’ll be rewarded with the contracts to build the charging stations? My guess is the campaign donors who oil the Governor’s re-election machinery. Then we’ll end up with rarely used charging stations, and thieves will make off with the copper.

Lastly, what purpose does the Governor’s Office of Energy and Mineral Resources do? Mining is also a dead horse compared to what it was in past generations. What energy does the agency produce? The federal Department of Energy is as useless as udders on a boar hog. Are we duplicating the waste?

I realize there may be some talented people in the office, but if they have the right technical skills, they could make a lot more money in private business, which would also be a bit more able to thrive without another agency applying the yoke.

Get our free mobile app