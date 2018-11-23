The Madness of Thanksgiving Shopping in Twin Falls

Madness

Nothing like spending late afternoon Thanksgiving Day in a line outside Target.

The same thing took place Friday morning as a line formed

You can be the first to buy trinkets made by child slave labor in Asia. Oh, and you can also use any bathroom you choose. Once you actually get in the store.

The same thing took place Friday morning as a line formed all over, again. What a tranquil contrast Thursday across the street at Costco. One of these chains is in serious financial stress. The other one was closed Thanksgiving Day.