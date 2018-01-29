There are arguably a lot of dangerous intersections in Twin Falls, but none of them compares to how dangerous the I-84 intersection at Highway 69 is in Kuna. At least according to Chicago Work Comp . They have a list of what they call the most dangerous intersections in each state, but it doesn't give statistics or a reason for the intersection in Kuna .

They got their info from the NHTSA website , and all the info on that site is pretty overwhelming so I'll take their word for it.

When it does come to Twin Falls, we have more than our share of dangerous and scary intersections ! Pretty much any road that intersects Blue Lakes without a light is dangerous especially at Cheney . Even streets with lights get pretty dicey at Addison and also up at Pole Line.

Where do you think is the most dangerous intersection in Twin Falls?