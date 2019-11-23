The Most Elaborate Christmas Display in Twin Falls?

The Great Display

This might be the most elaborate household Christmas display in Twin Falls. As you can see, the construction of this year’s project is complete and the inflatables just need a little air. This is a few blocks away from another eye popping display.

I’ve been curious about the pictures you’re looking at. Twin Falls County Sheriff Tom Carter tells me it’s the effort of his Chief Deputy. The work to complete set-up must be like a second full time job.

Meanwhile, there are always the people who tell me we lose sight of Thanksgiving as we get ready for Christmas. I’m not so sure about that because I’m very thankful for both holidays. In a way, the closeness on the calendar allows Americans several weeks to ponder the meaning of God and salvation.

Even those who may not adhere to a Christian worldview can take stock of life this time of year.

A buddy I worked with in television is nominally Muslim. His parents came from countries in Asia. The family never practiced the faith in any serious way. One day I asked my friend his impression of Christmas. He grew up in the United States and Canada.

He very much enjoys this time of year, recounting walking through malls as a boy and being taken in by the trees, lights and garland. So, you see, even for people who don’t adhere to Christian faith there is often an understanding of what this means to their fellow men and women who’ve grown up in our culture.