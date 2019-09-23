When I was a TV News Director I was sworn to be apolitical. I also enjoy a good steak. A local State Senator sponsored a yearly steak bake as a fundraiser. Not only for himself but to assist other campaigns. The event was hugely popular with movers and shakers from the local political scene, as well as the Governor and many other well-known political figures.

Tulsi Gabbard would certainly be an attractive reason to attend but do we really want to see Bernie Sanders swinging from vines and dividing up the blueberries equally?

Every spring I would attend for an opportunity to speak directly with news makers and to get feedback from the politicians about news media. This was a Republican event. Isn’t the perception conservatives eat steak and lobster and recommend the peasants eat cake?

A few weeks ago, several Democrats who would like to be the next President took part in a climate forum on CNN. They denounced meat eating as bad for the planet.

Does it mean the liberals will then fundraise at a picnic where everyone forages for nuts and berries? While wearing loincloths? Now, Tulsi Gabbard would certainly be an attractive reason to attend but do we really want to see Bernie Sanders swinging from vines and dividing up the blueberries equally?

We won’t be forced into redistribution of berries quite yet. This morning I came across this story. Click here and you can see more.

Democrats in Iowa and attending a steak bake where more than 10-thousand pieces of steak were grilled, although. The story explains there was also an option. More than 1-thousand veggie burgers. Yum-yum!

Back in the 90s a buddy had gone vegetarian and he told me I should also try veggie burgers. At the store I bought a box, went home, flipped them in a pan and then with some ketchup and buns had dinner. The ketchup and bread at least had flavor. Oh, and the next morning I woke and regretted I didn’t buy a bale of toilet paper when I was at the same store.