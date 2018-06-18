The Silver Rose Passes Through Southern Idaho

I guess you could say it’s like the Olympic Torch for the cause of life. The Silver Rose travels the three countries of North America.

After its arrival in Twin Falls Saturday, Grand Knight Karl Corbin on Sunday handed the Rose to his counterpart in Buhl.

It crisscrosses Canada, the United States and Mexico before arriving at the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Monterrey, Mexico.

It's also on its way to Oregon.

The Rose is a call to support the lives of the unborn, the infirm and the elderly. The Knights have even presented a Silver Rose to Pope Francis . It calls to memory where a field of non-native roses were found by Juan Diego at the instruction of the Blessed Mother. The roses were a sign for St. Juan’s Bishop from the Mother of God.