The Thrill of Finding Hand Sanitizer

Imagine being excited by the sight of hand sanitizer! For the first time in two weeks I spotted not one but several bottles on a grocery store shelf. Over the weekend at Winco! The sign says there is a limit to the amount you can buy. It doesn’t put a number on how much you can take home. A couple who got to the shelf just before me were talking about the sign. Then they were good Americans and took only one for their cart. After they walked away I did the same.

Winco even had a decent supply of toilet paper on Sunday morning. Not a packed shelf but you would’ve been able to grab a bale for home use. You are using it at home, right?

I ask the question because it appears there are people who are trying to live in the forests of Custer and Boise Counties. It’s what I read over the weekend. They’re roughing it in the woods. Of course, there are plenty of pine cones if you’re short paper.

It may be the reason the state closed parks for overnight camping. Some people have simply made a decision to leave behind civilization and this isn’t even the foretold Apocalypse. Well, if it is, the end of the world isn’t a very quick event.

A cashier told me the madness at the grocery store is subsiding, albeit. Not in any rapid fashion.

In some of the reading I’ve been doing (and we’ve got plenty of time for reading) some vastly learned writers suggest we’re learning what’s really important in life. Dudes, I was thrilled to find hand cleaner! Because I grow ever closer to my own mortality and the last few weeks make me wonder if I’m ready. My preference is still dying in my sleep versus spending my last hours on a ventilator.