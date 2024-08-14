Two Ways to Hang TP are the Right Way and the California Way

First, if you have a cat or ever owned one (as J.D. Vance says, that includes a lot of government bureaucrats), you don’t hang the paper over the top! Heck, it’s not only cats, I had a puppy years ago that enjoyed pulling the paper down. When you have to clean up the scattered mess before going to work, it’s a teachable moment.

We’ve got a fellow in the office, and he’s a native Oklahoman. The problem is that he worked for several years in San Diego. He was exposed to a lot of bad habits. I’m sure the only reason he’s not in jail today is because of his strong Christian faith. But it’s the exposure to communist culture that has him hanging the paper all wrong.

The proper approach is the Idaho way. Credit Bill Colley.

Those people aren’t quite right, which is why so many of them decide to live on the streets, where if you’re walking, you’ll discover they’ve developed some other unique toileting habits.

Remember, the Left Coast refugees are more numerous than the stars in the sky. They start by hanging paper the wrong way. Then they start rolling other types of paper. Within a few years, Idaho will be one overgrown Humboldt County. It all starts in the potty and then ends with the pot.

I’m warning you. If we can teach them the proper toilet paper etiquette, we can avoid a lot of other social ills. We need an intervention. While we can’t control what they do in their own homes, we can police the latrines at work!

