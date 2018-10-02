There is a Twin Falls Canada – (And Other Twin Falls Imposters)

Idaho had a good laugh a few days ago when we saw this tourism video of Shoshone Falls, claiming that it was located in Twin Falls Canada.

But there IS a Twin Falls in Canada, and it's literally what you would expect to find in a place with our namesake. Check out the falls... There's actually two of them.

If you'd like to visit Twin Falls in Canada, it's located in Yoho National Park in British Columbia. But, be careful. There's been at least one accident where someone was swept over the falls.

We also found this little spot in Arizona masquerading as Idaho.

Not too far from the Four Corners Monument , you can find a little dot on the map named Twin Falls, Arizona. It doesn't look like much is going on there. It pretty much looks like a dirt road in the middle of, well... a bunch of dirt. And I can't say this for sure but I don't see any sign of water, let alone any falls.

While we're talking about mistaken identity, Shoshone Falls is often mistaken for the Twin Falls by visitors. For the record, Shoshone Falls is not the Twin Falls , and the Twin Falls has long since been reduced to a single falls... or fall?

Townsquare Media

If you know of any other places or towns named 'Twin Falls', be sure and leave a comment and let us know.