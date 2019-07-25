This Idaho City Had A Close Encounter With A Moose

Idaho’s overall moose population is down.  In Southern Idaho the numbers are up.  Just take a drive in the South Hills and your odds of seeing moose increase every year.  Moose are also often wandering through the valleys.  A woman at the office recently shared a video.  Her daughter filmed a moose jumping a fence and trotting through an open field.

We had one removed from a Twin Falls cemetery a couple of years ago.

Bigger cities aren’t immune from moose visits.  We had one removed from a Twin Falls cemetery a couple of years ago.

Nampa, about twice the size of Twin Falls, had a moose take down this week.  City police posted details and pictures to Facebook.  It’s not an easy job even when a moose is sedated (after all, it’s a heavy animal).

You can see the post below, which also contains a video and the story about how careful was the effort.

I never had a moose encounter until 2001.  Then I had two in a span of two months.  Both were very shy and ran away.  I saw a third a couple of years ago near Jackson.  It didn’t appear bothered by any human activity (it was blocking traffic on a bridge).

Filed Under: bill colley, moose, nampa, Nampa Police Department
Categories: Colley's Commentary, General, Idaho News, News, Science, Twin Falls News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top