This Idaho City Had A Close Encounter With A Moose

Idaho’s overall moose population is down. In Southern Idaho the numbers are up. Just take a drive in the South Hills and your odds of seeing moose increase every year. Moose are also often wandering through the valleys. A woman at the office recently shared a video. Her daughter filmed a moose jumping a fence and trotting through an open field.

Bigger cities aren’t immune from moose visits. We had one removed from a Twin Falls cemetery a couple of years ago.

Nampa, about twice the size of Twin Falls, had a moose take down this week. City police posted details and pictures to Facebook. It’s not an easy job even when a moose is sedated (after all, it’s a heavy animal).

You can see the post below, which also contains a video and the story about how careful was the effort.

I never had a moose encounter until 2001. Then I had two in a span of two months. Both were very shy and ran away. I saw a third a couple of years ago near Jackson. It didn’t appear bothered by any human activity (it was blocking traffic on a bridge).

