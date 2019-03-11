This Is The Latest Missing Idaho Teen According To State Records

National Center For Missing And Exploited Children

Have you seen this girl? She was reported missing from northwest Idaho in mid-January.

The National Center For Missing And Exploited Children have the profiles of 18 people from the state of Idaho--ranging in what would be their present ages from seven to 68--on its website. The latest update to the site is a teenager who vanished from the Lewiston area.

Alyssa Bowers was reported missing on January 17. Profile information says she might have ties to Washington State, and may have traveled there. She is described as white, 5'4" in height, and having brown hair and hazel eyes. Bowers is listed at approximately 163 pounds, and has piercings in her nose and ears.

Center For Missing And Exploited Children

Her birthdate of July 30, 2001, makes her 17 years old currently. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Alyssa Bowers, please contact the Lewiston Police Department, at 208-746-0171. If you believe you may have seen Bowers recently, you can also report a sighting on the center's website.