This Man Is Wanted In Two South Idaho Counties; Assault & Weapons

An Idaho man has recently been added to a statewide database for most wanted criminals.

Do you have information on the whereabouts of Timber (Jesse) Godina? He is wanted as of March 26, 2020, by both Ada and Canyon County police, according to his criminal profile on the Southwest Idaho Crime Stoppers website.

Godina, 21, is currently wanted for felony probation violations. A $150,000 bond has been assigned to this case. Godina has a violent history, that includes Aggravated Assault and weapons violations.

He has short brown hair. Please contact the Ada County Sheriff's Office, at 208-577-3000. You may also call 208-343-COPS to share information regarding his whereabouts.

Those with knowledge of Godina's whereabouts can also submit a tip on the crime stoppers website. To receive updates on most wanted criminals for the southwest region of Idaho, click here.