This State Saw A Record Sized Hailstone

Instead of getting clocked by a massive hailstone, I would prefer a large rock from outer space if I got to choose how to die. It would be a classier way to go and, yet. Death by large hailstone would be the only lottery I’d ever win.

Considering the thunder and light show we experienced last Friday night, I’m surprised we didn’t get some of the action the folks in Colorado found.

A chunk of ice wider than a DVD fell in Colorado. Remember, those people can legally get stoned! The Weather Channel has details. You can see pictures by clicking here. The stone may have measured even larger but shrank somewhat while in storage. The hailstone weighed in at slightly more than half-a-pound.

I’ve seen some large hailstones since coming to Idaho. A former State Representative posted a video several weeks ago. Some golf ball sized pieces of ice were overflowing her gutters.

This weather phenomenon doesn’t discriminate. The Queen of England was recently pelted as she was trying to duck out of a storm.

The last time I was really worried about hail was when I was in a grocery store as a tornado passed overhead. The lights went off, there was a tremendous pounding on the roof from hail and for a couple of minutes I expected the building would be opened like a can of Spam. When it passed my fellow shoppers looked like they had just found faith. Meanwhile, my workplace, two miles away, was destroyed. I had planned to shop after dropping by the office for a few minutes. Instead, I decided to first shop. Maybe it saved my life.