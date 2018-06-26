This Twin Falls Firework Stand Helping Father Of Two Fight Cancer

All photos by Brent Howard

A Twin Falls man who recently found out a friend was diagnosed with leukemia , built his own firework stand, and is donating a portion of the sales to assist him with his treatments. I contacted the stand operator, to see if there was anything we could do to help out.

Brent Howard works for Clearwater Construction in Twin Falls. About a month ago, a friend of his (who has asked to remain anonymous) received the unfortunate news. The recently married, father of two girls, has since sought medical attention.

"The Huntsman Clinic in Utah, and St. Luke's ," said Howard, when I asked where his friend was receiving treatments. "He found out about thirty days ago."

It only took Clearwater Construction two days to build the 18 x 7 ft. stand.

"The trailer was a custom weld from A to Z Fabrication out of Buhl," said Howard.

The stand hours of operation are 9 AM to 9 PM Monday through Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 9 AM to midnight , and Sunday from 10 AM to 9 PM . Those who wish to purchase their fireworks from Brent can find the stand in the Lowe's parking lot, between Chevron and Banner Bank , just up on Blue Lakes.

"We also have homemade, wooden cancer ribbons for sale at ten dollars a piece, all around the stand," said Howard.

A GoFundMe page, as well as an account at Banner Bank, are in the process of being set up. A portion of the daily sales will be deposited into the account to go toward the cancer treatments.

I can't tell you how much I love their signage. When I asked Brent if there was anything else people in the community could do to help, his response was both brief, and poignant.

"Lots of prayer," said Howard.

A neighboring stand has also decided to assist with the fund raising efforts.

We wish the best of luck to Brent's friend. God bless.