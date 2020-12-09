TWIN FALLS, Idaho

UPDATE: Twin Falls Police say they took into custody a Twin Falls High student for allegedly making a threat online towards the school. Police have not charged the student because the investigation is ongoing. Police did not find any weapons involved in the incident.

(KLIX)-Twin Falls High School was placed on lockdown this morning following a threat made towards the school.

The Twin Falls Police and Twin Falls School District placed the high school on lock-down as well as the nearby Sawtooth Elementary as a precaution this morning. Currently, the elementary is on a soft lockdown, meaning no one can enter or leave the building, however classes are continuing and afternoon kindergarten will continue.

The district decided to cancel classes at the high school for the remainder of the day, however Twin Falls Police asked that they hold students in lockdown for a while longer and asked parents not to show up. Meanwhile, when students are released, those with transportation or walk to and from school will be released while those needing a ride will have a specific area where parents can pick them up. There have not been any reports of an incident or violence at the school.