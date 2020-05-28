Three Flown to Hospital after Crash Near Bruneau

BRUNEAU, Idaho (KLIX)-State authorities say three adults involved in a two-vehicle crash in southwest Idaho had to be taken to the hospital Wednesday evening.

According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened just south of State Highway 78 near Bruneau at around 7:20 p.m. between a Ford F-150 pickup and a Chevrolet Malibu.

Richard Thunderhorse, 23, was driving the pickup, with passenger Valentina Horn, 26, of Owyhee, and two minor children, while Jose Rodriguez, 44, of Grandview was driving the Malibu on Mormon Boulevard when they collided. All three adults had to be taken to the hospital by air ambulance to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.

ISP said in a statement that THunderhorse, of McDermitt, Nevada had not been wearing a seat belt. The two children were not transported. The investigation is ongoing.

