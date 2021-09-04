Three Hospitalized After Box Truck Hits Four Vehicles Near Burley

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Three people had to be hospitalized when a box truck crashed into four other vehicles along the interstate west of Burley Friday morning. According to Idaho State Police, Curtis Brown, 26, out of Murray, Utah had been driving the new Hino box truck west on Interstate 84 when he went partially off the left shoulder and hit three vehicles in the left lane. The box truck crossed into the right lane and hit another vehicle before tipping onto the passenger side. Brown had to be airlifted to an area hospital, he hadn't been wearing a seat belt, according to ISP. Two other drivers, 66-year-old Jose Solis, of Declo and Jeremy Coombes, 41, of Heyburn also had to be taken to local hospitals by ground ambulance. The crash blocked traffic for more than three hours.

Get our free mobile app