Traffic Restrictions For Perrine Bridge Tonight (7/13)

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Traffic on the Perrine Bridge will be limited to one lane this evening as contractors work under the bridge.

The city of Twin Falls announced a sub-contractor of Spark Light Construction, will be working tonight (7/13) beneath the bridge on fiber conduit which will require one lane to be closed on the bridg. Traffic headed north this evening at around 9 p.m. will be limited to the single lane from Bridgeview going north.

The traffic restriction will last until Tuesday (7/14) morning at 6 a.m. when work should be completed. The city suggests drivers avoid the area and use an alternate route if possible to avoid the work area.