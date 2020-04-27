Traffic Shifts on Highway 93 Project in Jerome County

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-Drivers on U.S. Highway 93 will see the traffic pattern shift as construction progresses in Jerome County on a widening project. The Idaho Transportation Department says drivers will see the changes between 200 S Road and 300 S Road on the highway.

Temporary traffic signals will be set up to allow crews to link the new southbound lanes into the existing roadway. The signals will be at either end of the construction area and should be up for about a month. ITD says the intersection at the highway and 200 S Road will be closed while workers build the new turn bays.

Drivers will need to watch for workers and equipment in the construction zone and plan on minor delays while traveling in the area. The project will widen the roadway to four travel lanes similar to what motorist experience south of the construction area with turn bays onto county roads. ITD says the end result will be increased safety for both passenger and commercial vehicles. Visit ITD's specific web page for the U.S. 93 widening project.