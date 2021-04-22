Traffic to be Detoured During Overpass Work Near Heyburn

HEYBURN, Idaho (KLIX)-Bridge construction during the early part of summer will disrupt local traffic along the interstate in the Mini-Cassia area.

According to the Idaho Department of Transportation, two overpasses in Minidoka County will be closed during construction with local traffic detoured to another bridge to cross Interstate 84. The bridges at 500 W and Meridian Road near Heyburn will be closed for approximately three weeks for each project, work on the structures will not happen at the same time.

ITD said by closing the overpasses completely work will be finished sooner and cost less. Detours will be put in place sometime in late May and mid-June to allow traffic to cross the interstate at other locations, see map below:

Idaho Transportation Department

Meanwhile, ITD said work will begin April 26, in Gooding, Jerome, Minidoka and Cassia counties on several bridges along I-84. During the summer and early fall crews will be resurfacing thirteen bridges and overpasses, plus minor maintenance, to help extend the life of the structures. In most cases, traffic will be reduced down to one lane. As work progresses the traffic patterns will change. Work on all bridges is expected to be complete by October.