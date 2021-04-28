Train and Dump Truck Collide Near Kimberly

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KLIX)-A train and dump truck collided near Kimberly Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened sometime before 4 p.m. at 3700 N and 3400 E, according to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office. The investigation is being handled by Idaho State Police. Images show at least two locomotives pulling two tanker cars that struck a white ten-wheel dump truck on what appears to be the passenger side. The sheriff's office said the driver of the truck had to be flown by Air St. Luke's to a hospital.

Photo courtesy Gary Carkin

Kimberly Police, Rock Creek Fire, and Magic Valley Paramedics all responded to the crash.

More information to come.

Get our free mobile app

Truck vs. Train