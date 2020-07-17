Train and Truck Collide on Highway 30 West of Twin Falls

UPDATE:

CURRY, Idaho (KLIX)-Crews are working to clear a crash between a train and semi-truck at Curry Crossing on U.S. Highway 30 at N 2500 E between Filer and Twin Falls.

According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened at around 3:13 p.m. and is blocking U.S. 30 and N 2500 E just south of the highway, traffic is being diverted around the area. ISP said the road is expected to be closed for some time. Go to 511.idaho.gov for the latest road information.

ISP said in a statement that 24-year-old Jose Salas, of Downey, CA, was driving the semi west on the highway when he failed to yield to the flashing lights and bells as an Eastern Idaho Railroad train approached the crossing. The trailer was struck, separated from the truck and hit a 1998 Ford Windstar Van, driven by Ralph Neimeyer, of Twin Falls. About 40,000 pounds of potatoes spilled onto the highway. ISP did not report any injuries. The trailer ended up on the south side of the highway. A front portion of the trailer appeared to be attached to the truck, which was still upright. The locomotive appeared to have damage to the rear, as it was pulling two rail cars from the front.

The Twin Falls Sheriff's Office, Filer Fire Department, Magic Valley Paramedics, Filer Police Department, Idaho Transportation Department, and Eastern Idaho Railroad Company also responded to the incident.