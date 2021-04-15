Travel Channel Dubbed Idaho’s Mt. Everest Of Sand ‘Jaw-Dropping’

The Travel Channel's Outdoor & Adventure section of its website features one of Idaho's most unique natural landmarks. The park, located in southern Idaho just outside the city of Glenns Ferry, boasts some of the tallest sand dunes in North America.

If you've ever been to Bruneau Dunes State Park, then you know how special this region of the state located 85 miles northwest of Twin Falls is. I spent a couple of nights in the park in the summer of 2020, and have been wanting to go back ever since.

Last summer, Covid-19 had caused the closure of the park's observatory, which is a popular destination spot during the warmer months to get some stargazing in. We camped, played on the dunes, kayaked and walked throughout the park. I promised myself I'd walk the tallest dune the next time I returned.

With the winds gusting over 50 miles per hour the weekend of April 10, we cancelled a planned visit to the park. Eating sand the entire way up the nearly 500 foot dune isn't something I care to experience. So, this coming weekend is looking very promising to check this adventure box as temperatures are expected to be near 70 degrees, and with very little wind.

The Travel Channel has a feature on its website titled, "8 Jaw-Dropping Sand Dunes In The United States," which includes a brief summary of the dunes in Bruneau. One section of the park feaures the tallest single-structure dune in North America, standing at 470 feet. Only Colorado's Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve, which is located in the southern part of the state, have taller dunes in North America, with some at over 700 feet above sea level.

