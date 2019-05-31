Trisha Yearwood Announces Tailgate Party At Albertson’s Stadium

Trisha Yearwood, country star and wife of Garth Brooks, has announced that she will be adding a tailgate party at Albertson's Stadium prior to the Garth Brooks show on July 20th.

Tickets are on sale now for $75 a piece. That gives you unlimited food and two drink tickets plus the chance to run in to Trisha Yearwood. Sounds like a blast to me.

You will also get to see Trisha cook a signature dish at her demo stage. And it isn't a tailgate party without games and prizes. The tailgate party will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on July 20th.

If you are going to see Garth Brooks might as well party with his wife too. And if you go to the concert, make sure you got parking information as well. It does cost money to park close so if you haven't gotten parking you might want to.

Who got tickets to the second Garth show and Trisha's tailgate?