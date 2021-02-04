Truck Driver Charged with DUI Following Injury Crash in Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KLIX)-A Blackfoot truck driver is accused of causing a three-vehicle injury crash while under the influence of alcohol on Wednesday.

Idaho State Police have charged Shane Warr, 57, of Blackfoot, with aggravated DUI, possession of an open container and possession of a concealed weapon while intoxicated following the Wednesday afternoon crash on Interstate 15 in Pocatello. Warr had been driving a semi-truck with a single trailer, pictures of the crash at eastidahonews.com shows it to be an alcoholic beverage delivery truck, on I15 at around 4 p.m. when it crossed the median and went into the southbound lanes hitting a Chevrolet Suburban and Ford Ranger pickup.

The driver of the Suburban had to be taken to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment. ISP said all drivers had been wearing seat belts. Warr was taken to the Bannock County Jail and booked.