Truck Hauling Straw Catches Fire Near Raft River

RAFT RIVER, Idaho (KLIX)-A semi-truck hauling two trailers full of straw caught fire Monday afternoon near Raft River and sparked a brush fire.

According to Idaho State Police, troopers responded at a little before 5 p.m. to mile post 11, on Interstate 86 when the 2003 Peterbuilt load caught on fire, blocking part of the westbound lanes. The straw fire then ignited a brush fire on the north side of the road.

Part of the interstate was blocked for about four hours. ISP did not report any injuries as a result of the incident.