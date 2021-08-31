BELLEVUE, Idaho (KLIX)-A Meridian man was treated for minor injuries when the semi-truck he was driving overturned Monday afternoon south of Bellevue. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, 48-year-old Tracy Benitez was driving south on Gannett Road in a 2001 Peterbilt semi-truck pulling a belly-dump trailer. The truck drifted off the right shoulder of the road and traveled about a quarter mile when Benitez tried to come back onto the pavement, but the truck overturned onto the passenger side. The sheriff's office said Benitez was taken to an area hospital and treated for minor injuries, he had been wearing a seat belt. The truck had to be towed from the scene. The crash blocked Gannett Road for more than four hours.

