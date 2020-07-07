Trucker Cited After Crashing Truck Into Idaho River

SMITH'S FERRY, Idaho (KLIX)-An Oregon man was given a misdemeanor citation after crashing a semi-truck into the Payette River and causing significant traffic delays on Saturday.

Idaho State Police said 42-year-old Rigoberto Arredondo was cited for reckless driving after the July 4, crash at around 7:43 a.m. that sent him and passenger Mark Castillon, 30, of Weiser, to a hospital by way of air ambulance. According to ISP, speed had been a factor in the crash on U.S. Highway 55 near Smith's Ferry where the 2000 Freightliner ended up in the river.

The highway was blocked for seven hours off and on while crews worked to clear the scene and remove the wrecked truck from the river.