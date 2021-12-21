Twin Falls Animal Shelter Gives Tips Before You Gift A Pet This Christmas
Gifting a pet this holiday season can sound like a fantastic idea. Puppies, kittens, hamsters, ferrets, whatever, sounds like a super happy Christmas morning to me. However, before you decide to gift a pet this Christmas, there are a few things you need to consider.
Gifting a Pet Really Shouldn't Be a Surprise All The Time
If you are planning on gifting a pet to someone, you really should make sure that they are aware and capable of keeping that pet. If a person has said they want a puppy for Christmas you need to make sure you know apartment regulations, capability to care, even financial situations should be considered. If they aren't prepared for the surprise it can backfire easily.
Make Sure You Know The Breed And Your Audience
If you are gifting a pet to someone make sure you know the type of pet you are getting. If someone is living in a one-bedroom 500 square foot apartment, a Great Dane may not be the best idea. If a person is allergic to cats, a Siamese kitten is probably not a great idea. Know your audience, know the breed and consider it all.
If It Is For Your Children Or Spouse, Know It Is A Long Term Commitment
Kittens and puppies are probably the most adorable thing on the planet. However, they turn into cats and dogs, also the most adorable things on the planet. Not everyone is ready for the puppy stages or the litter training phases. These are long-term commitments that require work, love, training, and patience. But it is all worth it in the end.
Before you gift, make sure you have all the information you need to make sure it is the right fit and no one is going to be put in a tough spot of what to do with the pet now.