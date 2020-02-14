Twin Falls BASE Jumper Sticks Landing Off Mermaid Falls Cliff

A new Twin Falls BASE Jumping video uploaded to an outdoor adventure Facebook channel shows a man execute a textbook landing from a cliff near an area known as Mermaid Falls.

The video, which is :55 in length, was posted February 14,2020, to the channel of Falling Rocks! Media Company. Although I've never personally been to this area of the Magic Valley, the jump appears to have taken place on the Jerome side of the Snake River Canyon.

The area can be accessed off of Auger Falls Road. It's just a short hike to the river once you find a place to park. This guy obviously chose a different method of getting down to the water's edge.

I'm not sure if this area is off limits to this type of recreation, but nonetheless, it was an impressive jump in ideal conditions. It looks like this sunset jump was worth the hike back out.